April update

I have downloaded this new Samsung app Expert RAW and have a few questions/confusions. In my case, probably 80%+ of my photos have no need for RAW. My main question is this:. It seems that by default, after installing the app, the original camera app on the phone still works the same and will take JPG photos the same as before. If you want to shoot a photo using Expert RAW, then opening the Expert RAW app is what you do. Is this correct procedure or is there a better, easier way to switch between shooting RAW and no RAW photos? It seems like it would be easier to only have one user interface to get good at and to just use the Expert Raw app all the time. But this would only make sense for me if there was a way in the ER app to easily switch between shooting and saving only a processed JPG file and then, when you need it, take a photo that includes saving the RAW file. Can you do this, or do I need to use the standard camera app most of the time and then open the separate Expert RAW app when I think I need a RAW file? Thanks!

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO