April update

By StormnNJ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopefully there is more than what is mentioned. I am still having BT, battery, and radio issues. We have provided the monthly software update for April 2022. All supported Pixel devices running Android 12 will receive these software updates starting today. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases...

komando.com

Free up space on your Android by updating a single app

No matter the size of your Android phone’s internal storage capacity, it can be a struggle to ensure enough space. As applications and mobile games grow, so too does their size. Tap or click for eight simple tips to speed up and clean out your Android phone. Recording videos...
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

When your iPhone battery dies after a few hours and renders your phone impossible to use for most of the day, you know you have unresolved tech issues on your hands. You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) be satisfied with a less-than-stellar phone experience, especially given the fact that you invested a lot in your phone. One way to instantly increase battery power is by simply trimming certain apps off of your device. And although deleting apps can be painful, you will get used to not having them AND can benefit from a better overall iPhone experience when your phone is free of these battery-sucking culprits. Apple experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
thebrag.com

Update your Google Chrome immediately!

Google has released an emergency update for Google Chrome Stable Stable on March 25. According to Google, the update patches a security issue that is currently being exploited. This update will bring the Stable version of the browser to version 99.0.4844.84. This update is considered unusual, as it addresses only...
The Verge

Google’s Android app will finally let you delete the last 15 minutes of your search history

Google is finally bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history to its Android app, the company confirmed to The Verge. “We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” Google spokesperson Ned Adriance said in a statement to The Verge. “We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces.”
CNET

iOS 15.4: What You Should Know About Apple's iPhone Update

Apple's iOS 15.4 has a slew of new features for your iPhone. This includes new emoji, the long-awaited Universal Control, bolstered privacy measures and Face ID that works while you're wearing a mask. (All these features are also available for iPad via iPadOS 15.4.) Apple has also since released iOS 15.4.1, a minor iPhone update to fix a battery-draining bug and security issues.
CNET

iOS 15.4: The iPhone Update Is Coming Soon. Here's What to Expect

Apple's latest iOS will soon be available to download on your iPhone: The tech giant announced at its "Peek Performance" event that iOS 15.4 will arrive in the next week. (iOS 15.4 will come preloaded on the green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, as well as the latest iPhone SE.) The operating system has seen five beta versions, which introduced AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji, updates to Face ID and the long-awaited Universal Control. The iOS 15.4 beta has since rolled out to the public, and the final version of the iOS will be free for compatible iPhones when it becomes available.
BGR.com

How much will Apple’s new iPhone 14 subscription cost?

We’re less than six months away from the iPhone 14 release, and we think we already know what to expect from the handset. That includes a new design for the Pro models and a significant camera upgrade. Also, the iPhone mini size is going away in favor of a new iPhone 14 Max model, which implies the entry iPhone 14 price will be higher this year. However, rumors say that Apple will launch a hardware subscription program that will make it easier for buyers to get a new iPhone like the iPhone 14 series.
Android Central

S9 losing security updates

Samsung has removed the Galaxy S9 series from its mobile security page. The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will no longer receive security updates, marking the end of all software updates for them. It's one thing to stop the os updates. This is BS. If people get hacked because Samsung...
Android Central

Expert RAW Question

I have downloaded this new Samsung app Expert RAW and have a few questions/confusions. In my case, probably 80%+ of my photos have no need for RAW. My main question is this:. It seems that by default, after installing the app, the original camera app on the phone still works the same and will take JPG photos the same as before. If you want to shoot a photo using Expert RAW, then opening the Expert RAW app is what you do. Is this correct procedure or is there a better, easier way to switch between shooting RAW and no RAW photos? It seems like it would be easier to only have one user interface to get good at and to just use the Expert Raw app all the time. But this would only make sense for me if there was a way in the ER app to easily switch between shooting and saving only a processed JPG file and then, when you need it, take a photo that includes saving the RAW file. Can you do this, or do I need to use the standard camera app most of the time and then open the separate Expert RAW app when I think I need a RAW file? Thanks!
Android Central

Phone headed back...no more

This phone is going back. Sent one phone back due to GPS coordinates not being placed in photo EXIF file. Replacement does place the GPS coordinated in EXIF file; however, this weekend, constant dropped connections while sitting and not moving as well as when walking around the house and property.
Android Central

Lag, all of a sudden...

Anyone experiencing lag when opening apps? Also Google photos is all of a sudden having issues where sometimes it's showing all of my pictures from archive as if it's having issues with backup. After a few hours google photos returns back to normal. Also I'm noticing super fast charging is much slower that it was. This is started I think after the most recent update. Before it was super snappy and no lag. Unlocked Verizon. Snapdragon. 256 12gig ram. I've cleared cache partition, restarted a bunch, deleted all data in Google photos etc... Samsung gallery is showing pictures as normal. There was a point where Google photos showed nothing as if I didn't have any photos. I know this is mostly about an app but I noticed the app started having issues when phone became laggy. Just curious if I'm the only one.
Android Central

P6 unlocked 5G UW

Wasn't this part of the March feature drop / update?. They were originally marketed as not having the chipset/antenna for 5GUW. That was supposed to explain the big difference in price and - a camera. 04-03-2022 05:48 PM. Like 0. 1,519. I might be wrong but I thought the main...
9to5Mac

WhatsApp to finally support latest iOS 15 features with new update

It’s been six months since Apple released iOS 15, and only now WhatsApp is bringing full support for the iPhone’s latest operating system. According to WABetaInfo, version 22.7.0.76 of WhatsApp beta finally brings support to iOS 15. In case you’re wondering, the publication says WhatsApp indirectly supports some...
Android Central

(Android Auto) Radio plays over phone/text since moving to 12

I updated to Android 12 five days ago, and since then, if I initiate a call or a text from Android Auto while the radio is playing, the radio audio doesn't cut off. Other than my own concentration it doesn't detract much from dictating a text. But it's murder having the radio going while I'm on a phone call.
Android Central

Google Phone dialer app - backup and restore

Hi, i need your advice please, guys. I have problems with Google phone dialer app, the only way to fix it is to delete the data of the app or to uninstall it. I dont want to lose the call logs nor the recordings. Is there a way i can...
CNET

iOS 15.4: Every New Feature for Your iPhone (Including New Emoji)

New emoji may be the most eye-catching new features on Apple's latest iPhone update, but it's certainly not the only thing iOS 15.4 (and iPadOS 15.4) has to offer. Apple's iOS 15.4 has been out and available to the public since March 14, and if you haven't yet downloaded the new update, your iPhone is missing out on a slew of features, from Universal Control to bolstered privacy measures and Face ID that works while you're wearing a mask.
Android Central

Battery setting..

For me, I decided it depends on your battery use. If you are having issues running low on battery don't give it a 2nd thought and just charge to 100% and save the worry. If, like me you found that, when charging to 100%, you always had 40 or 50% battery left at the end of the day, then go ahead and set it to 85%. I did that and when I am home on wifi I still find I can have 40% left at the end of the day. Even when out most of the day and in areas sometimes searching for service, I still never get below 20%. But for those that have their screens on for hours and hours or use it for games, etc. 85% may not work and I would say just go ahead and fully charge and use your phone.
