ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tinashe's Grammys Gown Is Made Entirely of Pink Latex

By Sarah Wasilak
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tinashe was one of the many stars who showed us the power of pink on the 2022 Grammys red carpet. The singer-songwriter and her stylist, David Martin, chose a GCDS dress made entirely of latex. Fresh off the fall 2022 runway, her gown featured a...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Doja Cat
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga Wears Luxury Pasties For Her Second Red Carpet of the Day

Lady Gaga is back on yet another red carpet, merely a few hours after making an appearance at the BAFTAs. Gaga arrived at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday evening in a unique ensemble custom-created by Gucci. Styled by Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador, the striking gown was made of multiple pieces, including black pasties, a black lace turtleneck shrug, and a pastel yellow skirt featuring a dramatic mermaid train adorned with sparkly sequins. For accessories, Gaga chose diamond earrings and a bracelet from Tiffany & Co.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Latex#Gowns#Gcds#Coperni#Jbl
POPSUGAR

H.E.R.'s Grammys Jumpsuit Is a Tribute to Aretha Franklin

H.E.R. continued her tradition of sartorially honoring music icons at the 2022 Grammys. The "Slide" singer walked the red carpet wearing a kaftan jumpsuit inspired by Aretha Franklin's dress at the 1976 American Music Awards. Custom-made by Dundas, the jumpsuit was made of yellow-and-orange ombré chiffon and featured sheer, floor-grazing sleeves. The front was embellished top to bottom with gold beads and sequins, arranged to resemble a giant phoenix. She completed the look with sparkly platform sandals; round, orange-tinted sunglasses; and a simple silver diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

The Skintight Slip Dress Vanessa Hudgens Wore For The SAG Awards Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

From her boho chic days in the early 2010s to her career-long epic red carpet gowns, Vanessa Hudgens has long been a trendsetter and timelessly stylish icon. The tick…tick…BOOM! star, 33, proved this again by stealing the spotlight at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) with a fitted, aquamarine Versace slip dress, and turned heads as she graced the carpet and ceremony.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Lady Gaga Goes All Out Glam in Plunging Ralph Lauren Gown at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

Lady Gaga brought her signature Gaga-level glam to the 2022 BAFTA Awards. Gaga, 35, who is nominated for Leading Actress for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott's murder drama House of Gucci, commanded the red carpet in head-turning style, wearing a custom dark emerald green Ralph Lauren Collection gown. According to the brand, the show-stopping design took more than 150 hours to craft by hand and required 50 meters of velvet and silk taffeta to make.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ariana DeBose Pops in Yellow High-Slit Corset Dress With Bedazzled Flowers & Red Heels at BAFTAs

Click here to read the full article. Ariana DeBose is celebrating in style today in London after winning a BAFTA for best supporting actress, an honor for her role as Anita in “West Side Story.” The star arrived on the red carpet looking stunning in a yellow corset dress by Oscar de la Renta that had a slit running up the thigh. The dress was adorned with red, bedazzled flowers, cinched to the side for a draped silhouette. The burgundy in the actress’ dress was mirrored in her shoes, DeBose opting for a pair of sandals to finish things off. DeBose kept...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wore Matching Monochrome Looks at the Grammys

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showed up at the 2022 Grammys wearing matching black outfits. And really, did you expect anything different? The couple channeled their signature punk vibe, walking the red carpet for music's biggest night in black monochromatic looks. Per usual, their accessory of choice was a little PDA. Kardashian opted for a black jumpsuit with a deep V-neck and cutouts around her waist. Her Et Ochs jumpsuit also featured cape-like sleeves and a retro-inspired bell-bottom silhouette. She accessorized her jumpsuit with sheer black gloves and pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail that had soft strands framing her face.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Wears Clashing Animal Prints to the 2022 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion's look for the 2022 Grammy Awards is, in a word, wild. The rapper played with animal prints for the star-studded event on April 3 in Las Vegas, wearing a leopard-patterned Roberto Cavalli dress with a clashing zebra print on the interior lining of the gown. The sexy silhouette consisted of a hip-high slit and one-shoulder neckline that was finished with a thick band of yellow gemstones. A single brooch at the top of her leg slit added to the sparkle and drew attention to her leggy moment as she posed for photos. Megan accessorized with snake-like earrings that nearly grazed the tips of her shoulders, armfuls of chunky gold bangles, plenty of bold rings, and strappy black patent-leather Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto sandals.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jin Was Seated For Most of BTS's Grammys Performance — Here's Why

BTS lit up the Grammys stage with their performance of "Butter" on Sunday night, with memorable moments like Jungkook coming down from the ceiling, V whispering sweet nothings into Olivia Rodrigo's ear, and J-Hope almost wiping out midsong (but saving himself like the smooth dance master he is). However, while Jungkook, V, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Suga danced throughout the performance like usual, Jin, aka Worldwide Handsome, stayed seated for most of the performance. While ARMYs certainly know what's going on with Jin at all times, many of the non-BTS stans tuning into the Grammys might be wondering why he wasn't dancing along with the rest of the group.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Is Strapped Into a Deconstructed Trench Coat on the Grammys Red Carpet

Billie Eilish went architectural with her 2022 Grammys red carpet look. The singer — who recently won her first Oscar alongside brother Finneas and already has seven Grammys under her belt — glided into the Grammy spotlight in a baggy Rick Owens trench coat deconstructed and worn off-kilter so that the collar hung loosely across her chest. Forgoing sleeves, Eilish's arms came through the front of the garment, and two buckles across the back kept her, quite literally, strapped in. A floor-sweeping train that trailed behind her added a dramatic effect. As for the accessories, she opted for black neoprene sock boots with thick rubber soles, micro rectangular sunglasses, a silver chainlink bracelet, and rings embellished with miniature gold hoops to complement her earrings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy