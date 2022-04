Arionne Curry may never physically appear on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Martell Holt and Melody Holt went through a nasty divorce. For Melody, the biggest issue was the fact that Martell cheated on her. Before filing for divorce, Melody suspected that Martell was leaving quarantine to sleep with longtime mistress Arionne Curry. After Melody pulled the plug on their separation, Martell told her he had a baby on the way with Arionne. So Melody felt like she made the right call. To no surprise, co-parenting has also been very messy for the Holts. In fact, Martell has said he wanted full custody. And recently, he accused Melody of not allowing him to talk to their children.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 DAYS AGO