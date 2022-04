Click here to read the full article. So You Think You Can Dance has found its new judging lineup. Glee star Matthew Morrison and YouTube star JoJo Siwa have joined the judging panel alongside Stephen “tWitch’” Boss, who was a judge on Season 15. Cat Deeley, who has hosted the Fox show since Season 2 in 2006, also returns as host. The news comes after Nigel Lythgoe revealed last month that he had not been invited back on the show, which returns to Fox after a three-year break. The series will premiere on Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m., following the season finale of...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO