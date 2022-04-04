ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Everything You Need to Know About Styling a Middle Part

By Pooja Shah
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there's something we learned from this year's Oscars, it's that the middle-part hairstyle isn't going anytime soon. While the look isn't new, a contentious TikTok debate over which hair part reigns supreme — the Gen Zs picked the middle part, while millennials typically preferred the side part — has resulted...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
Andre Oentoro

The Hair Trends That Are Taking Over in 2022

It doesn't matter how long or short your hair is; there is always a new trend to look out for. We have to admit that cuts in 2022 are getting more dramatic, edgier, and bolder. Every time women need a change in their lives, they go to a hairdresser.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Sultry Eye Makeup Techniques You Should Try This Week To Instantly Look Younger

Tailoring your makeup application to your particular eye shape and best features is a surefire way to allow your beauty routine to elevate your look, but sometimes there are universally flattering trends that can help to highlight your youth and instantly enhance your eyes. Creating a bright and lifted look will certainly help to enhance your ageless glow, so we spoke withKathryn McDavid, cosmetologist, registered esthetician and CEO of Editor’s Pick to discover her top tips for nailing those timeless looks that can instantly take years off your appearance with ease.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Curly Hair#Hair Style#Hair Gel#Straight Hair#Tiktok
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Say These Are The Worst Hairstyles For Thin, Fine And Aging Hair

While there are plenty of hairstyles out there that can conceal and tone down hair thinning, loss and fine locks, there are also ones that can hightlight the problem or draw attention to these aspects. Some cuts may point out a receding hairline, split ends, brittle tresses and other common issues without your noticing. We checked in with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Melissa Gilbert, aesthetician at Fantastic Services for tips regarding aging hair and what 3 styles might draw the eye to thin hair more than others. Read on for cuts to avoid, and suggestions for concealing these hair related problems instead.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
POPSUGAR

This $8 Hair Treatment Is Like "Liquid Hair" in a Bottle

Liquid hair is trending right now, making everyone want shiny, sleek hair. The Garnier Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water is an in-shower rinse-off treatment that reduces frizz and boosts shine in your ends. Our editor tested the TikTok-famous hair treatment to see how well it works. I've never had...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Worst Hairspray Ingredient For Aging Hair, According To Hairstylists

As you age, your body goes through many changes, and your hair is no exception. While there can be the more obvious change of color, there are others you may encounter, especially in texture and thickness. “You also can expect to see and feel thinning, dryness, dullness, a coarser texture, a loss in volume and excessive breakage,” says hairstylist Sharon Dorram of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger, “You may even undergo some hair loss. There is a delicate balance of hormones that impact a healthy scalp and hair growth, and as we age, hormonal shifts can wreak havoc on strands.”
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Lob Cuts Hairstylists Say Highlight Your Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

The ‘lob’ is a trendy cut that you’ve probably seen everywhere— a hairstyle that isn’t as short as a chin-length bob and long enough to reach the collarbones or a little below (hence the ‘lob’ abbreviation for long bob). This flattering look suits any hair texture or color and has been hailed by many stylists to be a great option for its anti-aging effects. We checked in with professional hairstylists who provided 3 different variations of a ‘lob’ cut that will inspire you the next time you hit the salon! Read on for suggestions and tips from pro stylists Janine Jarman, Ghanima Abdullah and Gina Rivera.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez Embraces the Bottleneck Bangs Look in New Photo

Selena Gomez slipped into the salon chair and emerged with a new set of bangs. One day after Gomez and her costars wrapped filming for season two of "Only Murders in the Building," she headed straight for her hairstylist, Orlando Pita, and got a new set of bottleneck bangs that frame her face better than that season one finale framed Mabel for a crime she didn't commit.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Olaplex’s Brand-New Hair Serum Is All About Protecting Your Strands & Leaving Them Soft

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Olaplex fans, rejoice. You’re about to add another “number” to your haircare routine. This time, it’s all about protecting strands before damage starts instead of repairing them. Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum promises to reduce tangles and static and increase shine, style retention (meaning your curls won’t fall flat), and bounce. It also claims to protect hair from environmental aggressors like pollution and heat up to 450 degrees. It’s pretty much your...
HAIR CARE
WWD

I Tested the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for a Month — Here’s What I Learned.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. It’s true that $400 is quite a bit of money (more than the average rent in some parts of the country!) and I never thought I’d spend even a fraction of that on a hair dryer — until I heard about the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. Just take a look at these stats: It promises to increase shine by up to 132%, improve smoothness by up to 75% and decrease frizz and flyaways...
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

Facial Dandruff Is Real — and Different From Dry Skin

Facial dandruff is when areas of the skin are flaky and irritated. The condition is caused by an overproduction of oil, similar to scalp dandruff. We asked an aesthetician how to treat facial dandruff. The fall and winter months can leave your skin a little dryer than they found it....
SKIN CARE
Marie Claire

The 21 Best Hair Oils for Soft, Shiny Hair

Winter weather can wreak havoc on your hair. Between shoving your lengths into an endless array of scratchy hats, scarves, and sweaters, and the super-dry heat coming out of your radiator for hours on end, your strands seldom catch a break between the months of October and March. And while a hydrating shampoo or a good deep-conditioning hair mask can remedy your dry, brittle strands, so too can a touch of hair oil. The best hair oils leave your hair looking shiny and healthy, no matter how cold or dry the climate.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

I'm a Hard-to-Impress Beauty Editor, But I'm Losing My Mind Over These 18 Finds

You know when a song is just so good it gets stuck in your head and you don't even care that it's on your brain 24/7? Yeah, that's exactly how I feel about the below 18 beauty products. A mix of brand-new, new, relatively new, and a few OGs, it's a special playlist of formulas I've become increasingly obsessed with ever since each one's initial launch (whether that was years ago, days ago, or even, in one product's case, forthcoming!).
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy