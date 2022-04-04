ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Charges dropped against Danish man in Colorado wildfire

 2 days ago

DENVER (AP) — A judge has dismissed criminal charges against a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a Colorado wildfire that destroyed over 100 homes in 2018 after he was repeatedly found incompetent to stand trial .

Boulder County fire restrictions, high wind warning

Jesper Joergensen is expected to be released from the state mental hospital following Monday’s ruling. It’s not clear where he will go but he will apparently be a free man.

Judge Gregory Lyman said immigration officials didn’t intend to deport him. The Danish consulate declined to comment.

Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
