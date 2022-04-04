Detroit police bust drag racing and stunt driving ring on city's southwest side

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT – A woman has died after police said she was intentionally hit by a vehicle on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday (March 20) on Manning Street, not too far from 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street. The family has identified the victim as Tiffany Watson-Vance, 40.
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police busted two alleged high-ranking gang members on gun charges in the Bronx, officials said Thursday. Dereck Velasquez, 29 and Eric Colvin, 26, were indicted on 242 counts, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. They allegedly sold 33 weapons and large capacity ammunition feeding devices to an undercover NYPD officer. “All but […]
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
At age 16, Akil Logan of Pontiac had a plan to arrive in style at an upcoming high school dance. The plan: Steal a car to his liking — and maybe shoot the owner to get it. So he and a few friends took a ride to Southfield to carry out that plan. It went down in the parking lot of a Farmer Jack grocery store on Telegraph Road, on Oct. 6, 1995.
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department found the missing 11-month-old girl and her mother, who was a person of interest in a Wyoming homicide. During a news conference, police said they found the mom and daughter at a home in Grand Rapids. Monday morning, officers were called to...
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old Detroit resident. Detroit police were called at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday (March 30) to a home in the 20200 block of Anglin Street, near Winchester Street. Officials said they found Lamar Addison, 30,...
MACKINAW CITY, MI – A Michigan woman was cited when she tried to cross a closed Mackinac Bridge late last week. 9&10 News reports that the woman from Newberry was cited for disobeying a lawful order of a police officer and disregarding a traffic control device around 4:15 p.m. on March 24.
Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
DETROIT – A Detroit resident is accused of shooting a man and a woman after breaking into their home on the city’s east side, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:14 p.m. March 14 to a home in the 350 block of Newport Street in Detroit, according to authorities.
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A clearer picture of what happened the day Eastpointe teen Zion Foster disappeared and where her body might be started to emerge during the sentencing for her cousin. Jaylin Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison Wednesday (March 30) because he lied to authorities during their investigation...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 26-year-old man repeatedly punched by a Grand Rapids officer during a traffic stop, causing controversy, has been sentenced to one to five years prison. Diabate Hood was sentenced Thursday, March 17 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing police. Hood and...
CARLETON, Mich. – Police have identified all the members of a biker club involved in the vicious beating of a Carleton man who accidentally bumped into one of them at a bar, officials said. Carleton police officers were called Saturday (April 2) to the Wolf’s Den Bar in the...
A massive brawl caught on camera at Greektown Casino is being scrutinized because bystanders say Michigan State Police officers didn't do enough. But, as is usually the case, there appears to be more to the story. What Happened in the Video?. Police were summoned to the casino on reports that...
DETROIT – Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is planning to expand its food footprint in Metro Detroit in the coming years. The chicken restaurant, founded in Ohio back in 1966, announced last week that it recently entered into the “largest market development agreement in the history of the brand,” which includes an expansion of 12 new restaurants in the Detroit area over the next seven years, according to a release posted to QSR Magazine.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis man is facing serious charges after a special patrol caught him allegedly drag racing. According to investigators, officers caught 23-year-old Jeremiah Taylor racing down Winchester near Ridgeway Wednesday night. Those officers were part of a force conducting “Operation Spring Cleaning”, an effort to make the streets safer by putting more […]
