Bun B's Houston-born smashburger restaurant is heading to Coachella

By Emma Balter
 2 days ago
Bun B turns out great buns with Trill Burgers. (Becca Wright)

It's official: Bun B's Trill Burgers will be a food vendor at Coachella, serving its wildly popular smashburgers and crinkle fries to hordes of music festival goers.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held in Indio, Calif., on April 15-17 and April 22-24. Trill Burgers will be there both weekends.

Bernard Freeman, known professionally as Bun B, is a rapper born in Houston but raised in Port Arthur (which, according to Just Brittany, is "not Houston." ). He chose the Bayou City as the launching pad for his food venture.

Co-owned with Patsy Vivares of Sticky's Chicken and Andy Nguyen of Afters Ice Cream, Trill Burgers began as a pop-up at Sticky's Chicken in August 2021. The team has since hosted a slew of limited pop-ups as they searched for a permanent brick and mortar location in Houston—a venture currently on hold as they focus on catering big events.

Trill Burgers made an appearance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in February and March, and proved itself to be one of a handful of fair eats actually worth the sticker price. The classic smashburger comes with two thin, crispy patties from 44 Farms—a Texas purveyor of natural Black Angus beef—and is served on a Martin's potato roll.

According to a release, Trill Burgers sold close to 12,000 burgers at the rodeo.

At Coachella, the burger joint will serve its signature O.G. Trill Burger and Grilled Onion Burger, as well as a vegan smashburger with Beyond Meat, a new option.

Smashburgers have become a hot new trend in the burger world. The patties are pressed very thin as soon as they hit the grill, so the edges are frilly and the exterior is crispy. They are typically loaded two to a bun, with plenty of cheese and other fillings like onions and pickles.

Other restaurants featured at Coachella include Nashville hot chicken favorite Hattie B's, New York's Prince Street Pizza, Portland ice cream sensation Salt & Straw, Atlanta's Slutty Vegan, and many more .

