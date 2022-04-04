ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

School closures for severe weather Tuesday

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School closures due to severe weather Tuesday are:. Good evening. This is a message from your Superintendent, Mr. Russell Hughes. After consulting with local weather expert,...

WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

WATCH: Possible tornado in Florida caught on camera

UPDATE as of 7:30 a.m. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported destroyed homes and downed power lines near the Gilberts Mill Road area. Please use caution when driving through this area. Refrain travel in this area, if possible. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible tornado was spotted in the Chipley area Thursday morning […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

‘We lost our neighbors’ two dead and homes destroyed after storm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after a likely tornado touched down early Thursday morning in Washington County. The possible tornado destroyed their home, as well as the homes of several of their neighbors along Gilbert’s Mill Road. Residents are shocked and trying to figure out their next move, Washington County resident […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Severe weather takes down trees, dumps hail and rain across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Storms moved through Central Mississippi Tuesday morning, prompting tornado warnings in some areas. The storms spawned with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain. Power was knocked out to thousands of Mississippians. Entergy crews were working to restore service as quickly as possible. Emergency officials reported...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama power outages: Tracking severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather moved through the WKRG News 5 viewing area on Tuesday, April 5, bringing with it tornadic activity and damaging winds. That kind of weather means power outages as winds tear down power lines. We’re keeping track of power outages in Alabama with the Alabama Power outage map. 1:55 PM: […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

All Mobile Co. Public Schools put on 'secure perimeter' Monday morning

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — AFTERNOON UPDATE from MCSO:. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home of Clint Austin Bernard on Friday, April 1,2022 by a family member. The family member stated that he was making statements that alarmed them and they wanted to notify Law Enforcement. MCSO Deputies that were at the home contacted Medical and Bernard was admitted to the hospital.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
MyArkLaMiss

PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage in Mississippi on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies. A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused damage on Salem Church Road near Collins. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJHG-TV

Travelers in Panama City react to flight cancellations

An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Michigan Avenue in Panama City. BCSO’s Special Investigation’s Division gets more illegal drugs and firearms off the streets. Updated: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:57 AM UTC. Friday might be April Fools Day, but...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WLBT

MEMA urges Mississippians to take Tuesday’s severe weather threat seriously

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State emergency leaders say tornadoes, flooding, and complacency are their main concerns heading into Tuesday. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encourages all Mississippians to have weather alerts turned on loud and to be ready to take action if a tornado warning is put in place for your area.
JACKSON, MS
WMBB

New business coming to Alford

ALFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — Alford residents will soon have a wider selection when it comes to shopping. The town is getting a new Family Dollar-Dollar Tree. Alford folks currently buy their groceries at the local Dollar General or have to drive to Marianna or Chipley for food. Town clerk Silvestra Tharp said having this new […]
ALFORD, FL
WJHG-TV

The cost of living in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of calling Panama City Beach home doesn’t come cheap. “Inflation” is the buzzword these days and it seems we’re all feeling the sting. “I do I feel like everything is just skyrocketing to an unreal amount,” one Panama City...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

GALLERY: Storm damage reported across the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Storm damage has been reported across the Wiregrass. Here is a gallery of damage throughout the area. Damage reports are still coming in and Houston County has been hit by strong winds. Damage has been reported in the Malvern community. Moving to Cowarts in Houston...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Community helps tornado victims in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents of Gilbert’s Mill Road in Washington County didn’t expect to be startled awake by the sounds of a tornado early Thursday morning. “We knew if it was coming towards us, we’ve got to go,” resident Chris Gross said. “We heard...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

