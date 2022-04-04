Thunder's Tre Mann: Listed out Tuesday

Middleton registered 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and three steals during Tuesday's 127-106 win over the Bulls. Middleton struggled from distance again but was able to convert enough attempts in the mid-range to finish second on the squad in scoring. The guard is shooting just 27.3 percent from three across his past five outings, which is well below his season average of 37.4 percent. His three-point shooting is something that needs to come around if the Bucks wish to defend their championship in the coming postseason.

