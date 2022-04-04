ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Jeff Green: Clear of injury report

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Green (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Sixers icon Julius Erving on harsh reality of taking Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid in MVP race

Joel Embiid is one of the clear frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award this season. But one Philadelphia 76ers icon doesn’t see him as the leading candidate. Hall of Famer Julius Erving was asked during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show about his vote for the MVP winner this season. While he’s clearly on the side of his fellow Sixers star, Doctor J admitted that he feels Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been the most deserving of the award thus far.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Spurs
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Probable for Thursday

Beasley (ankle) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Spurs. Beasley was able to play through the ankle issue in Tuesday's loss to the Wizards, and he should be able to do so again Thursday against San Antonio. He's averaged 13.7 points across 27.7 minutes per game in his last three appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dr. J picks Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid for MVP

Despite his longtime Philadelphia 76ers ties, Sixers legend Julius Irving (Dr. J) picked Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic over 76ers big man Joel Embiid. As the NBA season draws to a close, MVP votes are being cast by all who watch the game. Three big men continue to dominate this conversation—Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic—but Jokic has been a clear frontrunner in light of another powerful season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles despite loss

Jokic posted 41 points (18-35 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-97 loss to the Spurs. Jokic putting up a monster double-double shouldn't surprise anyone at this point, though the fact that he needed 35 shots to score 41 points might be a bit surprising due to the impressive efficiency levels he's shown all year long. The MVP candidate is ending the season on a strong note with averages of 32.8 points, 13.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game over his last 10 games. Plus, he's also scored 35 or more points in five of his last six contests.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (knee) out again on Thursday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nnaji continues to deal with a knee injury and will not play against Memphis on Thursday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Nnaji is averaging...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Post unique line in OT loss

Adams had three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 overtime loss to the Jazz. While the Grizzlies came up short in overtime, Adams supplied a solid rebounds total while chipping in on defense and tying his season high with eight assists. He's now gone eight straight games without scoring in double figures, but Adams is averaging 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in that span.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Available vs. Sixers

McConnell (wrist) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports. Surprisingly, the Pacers will opt to bring McConnell back for the final three games of this season after he last played Dec. 1. He's not expected to see significant minutes, as the Pacers are still focusing on developing younger players.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out Wednesday

Ayton is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to right ankle soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. This is essentially just rest for Ayton and the other three key starters getting the night off. JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo should see nearly all the minutes at center.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Diverse line in win

Ingram logged 17 points (5-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Kings. Ingram struggled with his shot a bit, but his secondary numbers had him sniffing a potential triple-double in the win. Ingram is typically very shot-dependent, but he's seen a sizeable increase in his rebound and assist numbers this year. On the season, he's averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Signs tender from Broncos

Griffith signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Griffith appeared in 13 games for Denver last season and recorded 46 tackles (22 solo) and a fumble recovery. The undrafted linebacker out of Indiana State saw an uptick in playing time over the final four weeks of his rookie campaign due to a number of injuries in the Broncos' linebacking corps, but it could signal a bigger role to start 2022.
DENVER, CO
KENS 5

Spurs 116, Nuggets 97: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs went to Denver and got a huge 116-97 win over the Nuggets to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament after a Lakers loss to the Suns. This means the Spurs and Pelicans will meet in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Devin Vassell and Keldon...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy