Nuggets' Jeff Green: Clear of injury report

Jokic posted 41 points (18-35 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-97 loss to the Spurs. Jokic putting up a monster double-double shouldn't surprise anyone at this point, though the fact that he needed 35 shots to score 41 points might be a bit surprising due to the impressive efficiency levels he's shown all year long. The MVP candidate is ending the season on a strong note with averages of 32.8 points, 13.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game over his last 10 games. Plus, he's also scored 35 or more points in five of his last six contests.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO