Rochester Red Wings looking for volunteers to help with 'Clean Sweep'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Obviously, Lake Ontario is called a lake, but quite often it acts more like an ocean, especially when the winds pick up. Let’s take a look at some of the numbers that focus on Lake Ontario and the lake level has come up significantly. This is an area of big concern. This shows the latest lake level is now at over 246 feet. And if we do a comparison, that is actually 20 inches higher than it was at this point last year. In addition, at this point in the season, it is 7 inches higher than the long-term average. The forecast shows the projection, if we get a normal amount of rainfall going through the spring, we could easily get another 6 inches higher.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO