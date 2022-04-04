ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Police fatally shoot 2 men in separate W Michigan incidents

Midland Daily News
 1 day ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police from different agencies shot and killed two men in separate incidents Monday in western Michigan, authorities said. Two state troopers fatally shot a burglary suspect who drew...

www.ourmidland.com

Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
US News and World Report

Albuquerque Police Fatally Shoot a Man After an Altercation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police officers have fatally shot a man in Albuquerque after an altercation that escalated, according to authorities. They said officers responded to the scene around 5 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls about a man walking around with a gun and allegedly pointing the weapon at people and cars.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Blade

Toledo police seek leads in 2021 fatal shooting

Toledo police are renewing efforts to solve a homicide that dates back nearly a year, an incident in which the victim was shot 11 times. Police said Scott Hopings, 33, was found at 11:26 p.m. April 7 in the parking lot at Andrea’s Sports Pub, 3338 W. Alexis Rd., suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:02 a.m., according to an autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
TOLEDO, OH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 men fatally shot in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead. Officers responded to the 1600 block of E. Shelby Drive for a shooting just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Two men were found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition but later died from...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
Vice

Black Man Sentenced to 124 Years for Selling Fentanyl That Led to Overdose

In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

Family wants answers after Dallas woman’s body left outside overnight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Billy Green spent the night of New Year’s Eve sitting in the rain watching over his sister Murlene’s body. Murlene Green (credit: CBS 11 News) “I had to do what I had to do,” he explained. Murlene’s son, Damon, found her at home at 8 o’clock that evening. “I can’t tell if she’s breathing or not,” he told 911. “No, she’s not. Oh my God.” Paramedics with Dallas Fire Rescue tried to resuscitate her, but couldn’t. Dallas police investigated, but found no sign of foul play. When they all left, a neighbor’s pictures show Murlene’s body was left behind, lying on...
DALLAS, TX
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Two men injured in separate Jackson shootings on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate shooting that left two men injured on Thursday, March 25. The first shooting was a drive-by that happened just before 5:00 p.m. Officers identified the victim as Jarius Taxler. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with non-life threatening injuries. The […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
motor1.com

Watch this crazy Tesla Model 3 road rage attack and chase

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFAA

Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting in East Dallas

DALLAS — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning near Baylor University Medical Center east of downtown Dallas. Police said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at Swiss Avenue and North Hall Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot by a suspect who already fled.
DALLAS, TX
NY1

NYPD: Two homeless men shot, one fatally, in separate Manhattan incidents

NEW YORK – The NYPD is searching for a man they said is connected to the shooting of two people who police said are homeless. Police officials said the first incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. Saturday where police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right forearm at the corner of King Street and Varick Street in SoHo..
MANHATTAN, NY

