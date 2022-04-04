ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints sign former 1st-round draft pick DE Taco Charlton, team announces

By AMIE JUST
NOLA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints have signed former first-round draft pick defensive end Taco Charlton, according to tweets from both Charlton and the Saints' account. Terms of Charlton's deal were not yet reported. Charlton, who measures in at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, was with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and...

www.nola.com



