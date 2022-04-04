Saints sign former 1st-round draft pick DE Taco Charlton, team announces

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints joined the NFL offseason’s trade frenzy when the two teams agreed to a deal on Monday involving eight NFL Draft picks. The Eagles acquired a 2022 first-round pick, third-round pick, and a seventh-round pick as well as a 2023 first round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. New Orleans hauled in two 2022 first round picks and a sixth-rounder in the trade. The move is more of a forward-thinking one for the Eagles while the Saints are clearly trying to maximize their chances in this year’s NFL Draft. With so many moving parts in the deal, it’s difficult to assess who got the better end of it. In fact, it may take a few years before there really is a clear winner of the deal. That said, it’s time to release our trade grades for the Eagles-Saints deal.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO