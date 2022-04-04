ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sledgehammer used in high-end heist at Hinsdale Marcus store

By Julian Crews
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

HINSDALE, Ill. — Police are investigating after another recent robbery at a suburban Marcus store.

Early Monday morning, police responded to The Marcus Curated Luxury Collection store, located in the 100 block of South Washington Street. Police said unknown suspects used a sledge hammer to steal a number of high-end purses and handbags.

At around 4:30 a.m., officers made contact with the suspects’ possible vehicle on Hinsdale Avenue in the business district. The vehicle fled from officers at a high rate of speed eastbound on 47th Street.

Officers then discovered the robbery nearby in the business district.

“It’s very unsettling,” Hinsdale resident Richard Pietryzyk said.

Following the robbery, the luxury chain’s founder and TV personality Marcus Lemonis lamented the latest incident.

“Chicago continues disappoint.. 6th robbery in 12 months… bummer,” he tweeted .

In late 2021 and earlier this year, two Marcus stores in Deerfield were robbed during business hours. Police said the suspects made off with an estimated $11,000 to $17,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

