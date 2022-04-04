NIPOMO, Calif. – The public was advised to be cautious in the Oceano Dunes/Nipomo Mesa area as the air quality deteriorates due to blowing dust and wind, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) said on Monday.

"Very sensitive individuals such as infants, as well as children and adults with existing respiratory or heart conditions, may experience adverse health effects during blowing dust periods," Blowing sand and dust is forecast between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the peak between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., said Meghan Field, spokeswoman for the Air Pollution Control District.

Blowing sand and dust is forecast between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the peak between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Field said.

"SLO County APCD recommends that the public reschedule outdoor activities to occur when there is no visible dust," Field said.

"If blowing dust and sand is visible in the air, SLO County APCD recommends all adults and children avoid strenuous outdoor activity, remain indoors as much as possible, and set any heating/air conditioning/ventilation systems to recirculation."

The ACPD will continue to monitor the air pollution levels throughout the region, and residents can see current air quality conditions by clicking here .

The post Wind-blown sand and dust deteriorating air quality in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .