Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery and his teams have won at least 20 games each of the past four seasons. Sophomore Keegan Murray emerged as a national player of the year candidate this past season, averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Hawkeyes rode the stardom of Keegan Murray and a talented supporting cast that included the Big Ten’s all-time 3-pointers leader in Jordan Bohannon to a Big Ten tournament title and a 26-10 overall record. The season ended with another disappointing NCAA Tournament flameout against the 12th-seeded Richmond Spiders, 67-63. Still, it was quite the season for...

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO