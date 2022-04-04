Deadline to spend Ashe Street Courthouse grant funds lifted, as project’s progress continues

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The state of Tennessee has lifted a deadline on a $5 million grant earmarked for renovations of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City.

“The previous deadline, when we first started working on this project, was June 30 of 2022, and that would have been impossible to meet,” Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said.

“It’s really helpful,” Washington County commissioner Jodi Jones said. “It gives us a little more time to work with the city on the plans for the building long-term, and I think we all feel some relief with that.”

According to Trivette, through a new agreement process with the state, the grant money has been given to the city up front. It will be available for the city to use, so long as accurate spending records are kept.

A significant chunk of that money will be going towards HVAC, electrical and plumbing upgrades at the courthouse.

“Those are the three big-ticket items on any construction project,” Trivette shared. “This building still has very high needs for those elements of construction.”

Despite the waived deadline, that construction could begin as soon as May 2022, so long as the Historic Zoning Commission approves the finished exterior designs and the building permits are issued.

“We still have this urgency because of the condition of the building,” Trivette said. “We don’t want it to get any worse, we want to improve it.”

However, Jones feels relief from the prior deadline’s pressure has generated a sense of opportunity more so than urgency.

“Now we have the money to where we can do it for its future use, and I think taking the time to figure that out is a gift that we should do – even if it does take a little longer,” she said.

The city and county have floated a number of ideas for what might occupy the historic building once the renovation is complete.

“This building is going to be used – it will be open to the public,” Trivette said. “It will also be used for economic driver or business incubator.”

But, Jones believes the time to start asking even more pointed questions about the future is now.

“Those conversations really got put on hold in a situation where the urgency to get some processes started was much more pressing,” she said. “But now, it’s the time.”

Whatever, or whoever, finds a home in the old courthouse will find the building mostly restored to its former glory. Some repairs to the outside molding and cleaning of the marble wainscoting inside are just a few examples of that commitment.

“We want to bring back that history, or preserve that history that was instilled in this building in 1910 and try to showcase that to what it is today,” Trivette said.



Inside former Ashe St. Courthouse

“And I think it marries itself very well to the West Walnut Street Project as it’s being constructed,” he added. “That we can come in here at the exact same time and be renovating this building, which we think is an anchor to this side of West Walnut.”

“It’s so important,” Jones said. “This is kind of one of the few opportunities on this whole developing corridor where the public really has some interest and has some say in what comes along.”

The architects are seeking approval for their exterior designs and are expected to appear before the city’s Historic Zoning Commission this month.

“We expect to start demo and asbestos abatement probably in the next couple of weeks,” Trivette said. “The architect is putting the final touches on the construction documents, so we hope all of those will be completed and reviewed by the city and the building permit issued – that they can get started sometime in May on the actual construction.”

Trivette says there is always a chance for shipping delays, but that the project is expected to be complete in January or February of 2023.

