I get excited by many things in life: lobster rolls dripping with butter, my mom’s crispy fish cakes, the ability to sleep in past 6 a.m. Salad, unfortunately, is not one of those things. Trust me: I have tried. I know the benefits of roughage! But when the lunchtime hour rolls around, my hunger pulls me towards a soft baguette or a bowl of noodles over a fresh salad every time. My rationale is that if I’m going to spend time in the kitchen, I want something hearty and satisfying, and many salads of my acquaintance tend to be sort of … sad.

