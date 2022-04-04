ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Man fatally shot; initial investigations indicate self-defense

By Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot and killed in what Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities believe to be an act of self-defense. Sheriff’s office deputies responding to a disturbance at around 4:28 a.m. Saturday, April 2, found 36-year-old Kyle...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Man Found Fatally Shot In Vehicle In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Police in Vallejo are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon, in the city’s seventh homicide of the year. Around 5:10 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Mark Avenue, north of Highway 37, on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim sitting in the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel were called in, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police on the scene following a fatal shooting on the 400 block of Mark Avenue in Vallejo on March 16, 2022. (CBS) The victim’s identity has been withheld pending confirmation and notification of family by the Solano County Coroner. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was approached while he was in the vehicle when a suspect or multiple suspects opened fire. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No description of potential suspects were immediately available. Vallejo Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Corporal Ken Jackson at 707-648-4280 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342.
VALLEJO, CA
Oxygen

Former Sheriff's Deputy Gets One-Year Sentence In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Teen

A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to serve a year behind bars for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy. A jury found former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of negligent homicide for the June death of Hunter Brittain, Arkansas Online reported on Friday. Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor charge which carries a maximum of one year and a $1,000 fine; Davis received both.
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
SFGate

Man who killed guest at cabin acted in self-defense, DA says

FRANKLIN, Pa. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a guest at his cabin in Pennsylvania nine times did so out of self-defense, a county district attorney has determined while pushing back against criticism that the investigation lacked transparency. Evidence from the case supported witness accounts that Peter Spencer,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KEYT

Man fatally shot in confrontation with LA County deputies

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was fatally shot in north Los Angeles County when he rammed sheriff’s deputies’ patrol cars. The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday in the high desert community of Palmdale. Deputies were conducting a follow-up investigation on a domestic violence call from earlier in the evening when they attempted to contact a man seated in a vehicle. Authorities say the man attempted to flee and was shot when he rammed two patrol vehicles several times. The man died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Department says it was later determined that the man was not involved in the earlier domestic violence incident.
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homosassa Springs, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

Motorcyclist who followed a pregnant woman to her home after a ‘traffic confrontation’ only to shoot her dead will not face any charges

The man who reportedly followed a pregnant woman to her home following a traffic confrontation only to shoot her dead will not face any charges, court records say. The family of the pregnant library assistant who was shot dead by a motorcyclist, after he reportedly followed her home following a traffic skirmish, have expressed disbelief after Florida authorities decided against pursuing criminal charges against the bike rider.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Self Defense#Sheriff
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy