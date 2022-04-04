ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Bobby Porter vying for re-election in tomorrow's South Congaree Municipal Election

swlexledger.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Congaree, SC 04/04/2022 (Paul Kirby) – South Congaree Councilmember Bobby Porter will be on the ballot vying for reelection in tomorrow’s Town of South Congaree Municipal Election. There are two seats to be filled in that race and four people have filed to run. They are fellow incumbent Brian Jackson,...

www.swlexledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Meet the candidates for Tuesday’s South Carolina Senate election

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW )– On Tuesday, a special election will decide who will serve as the state senator for much of Florence and Darlington Counties. Republican Mike Reichenbach and Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle will be on the ballot. Reichenbach stresses the importance of economic development, while La Rochelle aims to tackle mental health. Reichenbach owns […]
FLORENCE, SC
The Merriweather Post

Columbia Council and Village Board elections draw few candidates: A rundown of the races

Spring time in Columbia brings flowers, showers, and the annual Columbia Council / Village Board elections. Last year, The Rouse Project emerged with a goal to inspire candidates to run, turn out the vote, and ensure the CA Board was more reflective of the diversity of Columbia. These efforts were met with skepticism and unanswered questions about funding and motives. This year, it appears that we are back to same-old same-old. There are very few candidates who have put themselves forward, and as a result, there are very few contested races. Based on my review, there are only three villages who will need to hold an election at all. Fortunately, the three Columbia Council elections that will occur (in Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and Wilde Lake) provide residents a choice between two qualified and experienced community leaders who no doubt care very much about Columbia, but who I suspect will offer very different views on the role and vision of the Columbia Association (more on these races in a bit).
ELECTIONS
WMBF

SC treasurer files for re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who oversees $60 billion in South Carolina public funds is seeking another term as state treasurer. Curtis Loftis announced his re-election campaign Monday. Loftis was first elected treasurer in 2010, becoming the first Republican to defeat a sitting statewide Republican official in a GOP...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy