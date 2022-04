Perhaps no rose is as faded in Vicksburg as Cedar Grove, which is why the news of its purchase and restoration is so exciting. On Friday, the home’s latest stewards, Harley Caldwell and Kendra and Steven Reed opened the doors to guests, with laughter and conversation filling the great halls for the first time in far too long. It was a sight to behold. Nothing in the home seemed overly “fixed.” For all intents and purposes, it felt like things were left the way they were when the last guest checked out.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO