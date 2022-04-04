Missing Lansing woman with dementia found
UPDATE 10:17 P.M. – Gebhard has been found safely, the Lansing Police Department confirmed on Twitter .
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for 77-year-old Ann Catherine Gebhard.
Gebhard was last seen in the parking lot of the S. Pennsylvania Ave. Meijer wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
She is possibly driving a maroon 2010 Buick LaCrosse with license plate number 1JQA2.
Gehbard suffers from early-to-middle stage dementia.
Call the LPD at 517-483-4600 if you have any information on her whereabouts.
