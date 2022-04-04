ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Lansing woman with dementia found

By Wells Foster
 2 days ago

UPDATE 10:17 P.M. – Gebhard has been found safely, the Lansing Police Department confirmed on Twitter .

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for 77-year-old Ann Catherine Gebhard.

Gebhard was last seen in the parking lot of the S. Pennsylvania Ave. Meijer wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

She is possibly driving a maroon 2010 Buick LaCrosse with license plate number 1JQA2.

Gehbard suffers from early-to-middle stage dementia.

Call the LPD at 517-483-4600 if you have any information on her whereabouts.

WLNS

Lansing Police looking for missing person

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is looking for Gerald Ray Ryan Jr. Officials say he is in need of medical attention. He is 57-years-old and 5-foot-9 inches and weighs 200 pounds. If you have any information about Ryan call police at 517-483-4600.
Crime Stoppers: Two requests for info, felony arrest warrant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department (LPD) is asking for help in three cases this week, including a shooting. LPD is investigating a shooting that took place on March 17, around 10:32 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Michigan Ave. During a large St. Patrick’s Day...
LANSING, MI
