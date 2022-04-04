ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at home with child in vehicle

By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is arrested after allegedly shooting at a house while a child was inside of the vehicle. Michael Leal is accused of shooting at a home from his Jeep on Muscle Car Ln. Saturday night.

According to a criminal complaint, Leal’s fiance and their two-year-old son were in the car with him at the time of the shooting. The complaint also states that Leal knew the person who lived at the home, Dominic Lopez.

Lopez told police Leal had threatened to kill him in the past few months due to his past relationship with Leal’s fiance. Leal was arrested and is charged with shooting at or from a moto vehicle, aggravated assault, and abuse of a child.

Comments / 7

Johnny Quest
2d ago

He’s smiling and possibly laughing because he knows here he’ll get a slap on the hand.

