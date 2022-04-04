Man arrested after allegedly shooting at home with child in vehicle

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is arrested after allegedly shooting at a house while a child was inside of the vehicle. Michael Leal is accused of shooting at a home from his Jeep on Muscle Car Ln. Saturday night.

Story continues below

According to a criminal complaint, Leal’s fiance and their two-year-old son were in the car with him at the time of the shooting. The complaint also states that Leal knew the person who lived at the home, Dominic Lopez.

Lopez told police Leal had threatened to kill him in the past few months due to his past relationship with Leal’s fiance. Leal was arrested and is charged with shooting at or from a moto vehicle, aggravated assault, and abuse of a child.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.