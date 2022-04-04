Fresh off conditioning stint, defenseman Bowen Byram joins Colorado Avalanche on the road

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, left, congratulates defenseman Bowen Byram after his goal against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

The Colorado Avalanche announced Monday that defenseman Bowen Byram, 20, has been recalled and is on a three-game road trip through Pittsburgh, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Byram was assigned to the Colorado Eagles (AHL) on Thursday for a conditioning stint and took part in a weekend series against the Ontario Reign, registering two penalty minutes in two games. He was plus-1.

Byram's last NHL appearance was Jan. 10. He's registered 5 goals and 6 assists through 18 Avalanche games this season. In several reports, his absence was attributed to lingering issues from past concussions.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Saturday that some of the Avalanche coaches watched film of Byram’s first career AHL game.

“They went in, won 8-1 (Friday) and Bo played really well,” Bednar said.