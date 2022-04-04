ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higher prices of healthy foods impacting our future health

By Liz Bonis, WKRC
Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) – A new study in Science Advances says the price of healthy food isn’t just impacting our wallets, it's impacting our future health. Sandra Wright is a heart transplant survivor. She says eating healthy has taken on a new importance in her...

scitechdaily.com

Heart Healthy Food: Eating Cranberries Daily Improves Cardiovascular Health

A new clinical trial found daily consumption of cranberries for one month improved cardiovascular function in healthy men. The new study, published on March 22, 2022, in Food & Function, included 45 healthy men who consumed whole cranberry powder equivalent to 100g of fresh cranberries per day (9 g powder) or a placebo for one month. Those consuming cranberry had a significant improvement in flow-mediated dilation (FMD), which signals improvement of heart and blood vessel function. FMD is considered a sensitive biomarker of cardiovascular disease risk and measures how blood vessels widen when blood flow increases.
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Put In Your Smoothies For Weight Loss—It Fires Up Your Digestion!

Filling your diet with a variety of nutrient dense foods is essential for nourishing a healthy body, and drinking more smoothies is one of the easiest ways to achieve this goal. Completely customizable to your personal tastes and easily enhanced with an array of fruits and vegetables, there are certain ingredients you can add to smoothies that will boost your metabolism and improve digestion to bolster your overall health. Not sure which fruits are the best choices to add to a smoothie tailored for sustainable weight loss? We spoke with registered dietitian Trista Best to set the record straight.
Y-105FM

7 Foods You Should Be Eating for a Healthy Heart

Despite the fact that the death toll due to heart disease has fallen slightly and many of us are eating better and exercising more, according to the CDC, the number one cause of death for Americans is still heart disease. In other words, we have more to do. Doing more...
boxrox.com

Best Science Based Diet For Fat Loss

When it comes to losing weight, the biggest thing you can do to help you is to take care of what you eat. Check out the best science based diet for fat loss according to a top fitness trainer. You are what you eat. You probably heard that before and...
Shape Magazine

These Sweet Potato Nutrition Facts Are Seriously Sweet

If Steve Harvey were to ask Family Feud contestants what the most universally loved food was, sweet potatoes would most definitely be listed as one of the top answers. After all, they're incredibly versatile, become crispy on the outside yet creamy on the inside when roasted to perfection, and have a slightly sweet flavor that keeps you coming back bite after bite.
WOOD

The power of healing through healthy foods

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There’s an organization in West Michigan that steps in and fills the gap and trains high school students. The Revive & Thrive Project provides free home -delivered meals to those facing a health crisis. The clients they serve have a tremendous need for nourishment while they’re going through a very difficult time and lack the support to put a healthy meal on the table. Wendy Borden is the Founder and Executive Director of Revive & Thrive Project, she brought it to West Michigan after feeling the personal impact of not being able to make nutritious meals during a health crisis. The program also helps to teach teen volunteers about healthy foods, job skills and building confidence.
BET

Study: White People More Likely Than Black People To Be Screened For Lung Cancer

Black Americans are about 50 percent less likely to receive lung cancer screenings than white Americans, United Press International reports, citing a JAMA Network Open study released Thursday (March 31). "The racial and ethnic disparities we observed are troubling, and the reasons for these disparities need to be identified so...
WAND TV

Healthy food to be distributed in Decatur event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crossing Healthcare and the Central Illinois Foodbank announced a healthy food distribution event that will take place in Decatur. On Thursday, March 24, the Mini Healthy Food Distribution event will occur at the Crossing Healthcare campus, located at 320 East Central Ave. The event will be first come, first served because of limited quantities.
Mashed

'Gluten-Free' Tortillas Marketed On Facebook And Instagram Recalled Due To Wheat

Traces of gluten sneaking into supposedly gluten-free food products can lead to potentially serious allergic reactions that can occur within minutes of eating it or up to several days after exposure (via Verywell Health). According to Gluten Free Watchdog (GFWD), this may be the case of what has led Texas-based Salsa Texan's gluten-free tortillas to be recalled. A mother reached out to the GFWD claiming that her daughter had fallen ill after eating one of Salsa Texan's gluten-free coconut flour tortillas in November of last year. GFWD advised the consumer to send the tortillas out for testing and the results were shocking. The gluten-free tortilla was found to have "65,000 parts per million of gluten," only a little less than the regular wheat flour which has about 100,000 parts per million of gluten.
WSMV

Shoppers and stores feel the impact of increased food prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Americans continue to struggle to accommodate the rising costs of everyday items. Due to rising inflation, the cost of groceries has continued to increase, impacting both shoppers and stores in middle Tennessee. “Milk, bread, everything is doubling in price; things are a lot harder to get...
WINKNEWS.com

Fuel and food prices impact Harry Chapin Food Bank

Rising gas prices are taking a toll on everyone. That includes nonprofits like Harry Chapin Food Bank. But as the cost of food increases as well, that means more people will need help from these nonprofits. The Harry Chapin Food Bank goes through 3,300 gallons of diesel fuel every month....
WNCT

Gas prices still impacting local food delivery for senior citizens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Even as gas prices slightly decline, they’re still impacting many people and services. More than 400 Pitt County senior citizens rely on food from the Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program. The program runs weekly, Monday through Friday. With the highest gas prices the country has seen in years, it’s […]
