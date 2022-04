Breakdown of the sales tax initiative How would it affect taxpayers? The proposal envisions a quarter-cent, countywide sales tax to support child care and children’s health care services. How much would it raise? $22 million annually Where would the money go? First 5, with oversight from an appointed advisory board, would administer the funds. The tax measure’s language stipulates the 60% go to increasing child care access and workforce growth, and 40% go to children’s health services. Who is organizing the campaign? Our Kids Our Future, a local campaign formed in July 2021 When will it come to voters? The campaign must collect at least 21,038 signatures by July 19 to qualify for the November 2022 ballot.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO