MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile has spent at least $14.1 million building and maintaining the Hank Aaron stadium complex, but the land it sits on is owned by McGowin Properties. Former Mayor Mike Dow signed a 99 year lease agreement with McGowin Properties in 1996. The city says recently McGowin Properties sought to exclude a portion of the land from the lease agreement, and lawyers discovered the lease was never recorded in probate court. Alabama law states leases longer than 20 years are void unless they're recorded within the first year after execution.

