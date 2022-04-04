ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Suspect at large in Aurora double shooting

By Carly Moore
 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A man and a woman were shot and wounded Monday in Aurora, and police are looking for a male suspect.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 4:24 p.m. at East Colfax Avenue and North Beeler Street, according to Aurora Police Department spokesperson Elizabeth McGregory.

The two people shot were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. They are expected to survive.

Aurora shooting suspect information

Investigators found that a group of people had been hanging out in the area when the shots were fired.

Police described the shooting suspect as a light-skinned male wearing a black sweatshirt with a white stripe down the arms and blue jeans. He also wore a face covering or a mask, as well as a hat.

New video: ‘Driveway Bandits’ may be hitting multiple areas across Denver metro

Investigators learned he ran behind an alleyway across Colfax Avenue to the south toward the Riviera Motel. Officers were investigating at the hotel on Monday evening.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

‘It’s a war zone’: Neighbors say they’re frustrated

Brian Kramer has lived in his home on Beeler for three years. He’s a former U.S. Marine and knows gunfire when he hears it.

During, Monday night’s shooting he said he heard about seven shots and then chaos. He believes the suspects drove off in some sort of GMC truck.

He said he’s concerned for kids in the area.

“The community needs to do something to clean up this quarter. There are families that live all around here. Kids playing in the playground right over here,” Kramer said, pointing across the street.

He has documented each crime scene with photos. He shared some from fatal shootings last summer.

“Drive-bys, the Family Dollar here getting their window shot out, and then two summers ago was really bad. Somebody got murdered right here. A couple got murdered right here,” Kramer said.

FOX31 has reported on at least four shootings at that intersection since 2020, two in just the first part of 2022.

“Help us, like this is a warzone on this corner,” Kramer said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 8

