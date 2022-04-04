ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock ISD sees more candidates running for board of trustees

By Landry Sena
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Thursday is the last day to register for May’s election, and one of the hottest races on the ballot just so happens to be the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees.

With three incumbents and four challengers, there seems to be more traffic in this year’s election compared to previous ones. Some challengers explained what they believe the reasoning behind this is.

Jason Rinaldo, who’s running for District 3, said COVID changed a lot, and it’s one of the reasons why he’s encouraged to run in this year’s election.

He said, “We started to see burdens placed on teachers, and a lot more stress related to school that I think made a lot more people aware of how essential a well functioning school district is.”

Dr. Brian Carr, who’s running for at-large, would have to agree that COVID changed pretty much everything.

He explained, “COVID has changed our entire landscape. And so I think we’re emerging out of this now. But our educational system has changed, our healthcare system has changed.”

For Bethany Luna, who’s running for District 4, making sure the students have an outlet to talk to is the most important.

Carr explained, “We need somebody there with experience in those areas, to really have a steady hand to get us through all these transitions, so that we don’t lose entire generations of young men and women who were just now coming on scene.”

Luna said she feels grateful that there are people stepping up and trying to influence change.

Rinaldo, who has been involved with education for many years added, “COVID brought out the challenges that the district faces, and it may or may not have exposed cracks in the entire system. We came to recognize that our schools are an absolute linchpin for our community.”

Early voting starts April 25th, and the election will be May 7th.

