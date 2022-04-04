ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers chef heading to Poland to cook for Ukrainian refugees

By Sean Martinelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqytL_0ezIZxoI00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kathleen McCloskey has owned bakeries from Maine to Florida, but next week she will take her talents somewhere she’s never baked before: Poland.

The Fort Myers-based chef will be volunteering with the World Central Kitchen, an organization that has prepared more than a million meals so far for Ukrainian refugees.

“I’m so tired of sitting back when all these world disasters are happening and wishing I could help,” Kathleen said. “I can go over and help.”

Over the past year, Kathleen has experienced the deepest grief she has ever known including the passing of her father, her 54-year-old sister, and her husband of 54 years. Still, she feels compelled to help others.

“I’m going with three great guardian angels,” Kathleen said.

Kathleen plans to spend much of her time in Poland making bread, which has become her specialty in the U.S.

“All I have to offer the people of Ukraine is my heart and my bread, so they’re getting both.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Channel 3-12

Chef Katie Teall working with World Central Kitchen to feed refugees in Poland

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara chef Katie Teall is one of the chefs who flew to Poland to help World Central Kitchen feed refugees. The owner of The Cookery Catering is helping Chef Jose Andres feed people displaced by the war that began with the Russian invasion on Feb. 24. The former owner of The post Chef Katie Teall working with World Central Kitchen to feed refugees in Poland appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Eater

A Trio of Powerhouse New Orleans Chefs Auction Private Dinner for Ukraine Relief

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia began on February 24, at least four million people have been displaced from their homes, seeking refuge in border countries like Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia. Aid organizations like World Central Kitchen (WCK) have met them there to help serve hot meals at pedestrian border crossings with chefs like David Guas, a New Orleans native and Virginia restaurant owner, joining the efforts in person. Still, most U.S. food industry support is necessarily happening from home, from individual restaurant and bar fundraising to collective efforts like Bakers Against Racism’s Bake for Ukraine and Hamantashen for Ukraine, which count local bakeries like Mayhew Bakery, Bywater Bakery, and Gracious Bakery among the national and international participants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Bakeries#Ukrainian#Chef#The World Central Kitchen
Wyoming News

1939: News of the mass slaughter of Polish Jews reaches the US

On September 5, 1939, German troops invaded Piotrkow, Poland, scouring the nearly deserted city for Jews and murdering them on the spot. This behavior continued throughout the region as World War II raged. News of the brutality of the Axis powers was consistently published in American newspapers. You may also like: Oldest national parks in America
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy