Soap fundraiser for Ukraine to benefit humanitarian relief efforts

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — One local couple is making a difference by selling homemade soaps to support Ukraine.

The Rafes are personally connected with Ukraine. Richard Rafes’s great grandparents are from the country. They says they see tremendous suffering and tremendous hardship in the beloved country. Both are concerned for the humanitarian effort and say it was important for them to reach out.

“We decided we would use the soap sells to support Ukraine as well,” Richard Rafes said. “So Tommy who is very crafty designed a soap in Ukrainian colors. 100 percent of the sales from the soap is going to go to support the humanitarian effort to 3 different charities as well.”

Those charities will be Save the Children, the Red Cross and the International Rescue Committee.

