One suspect arrested in Sacramento's deadliest shooting

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested in connection with a mass...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

1 police officer dead, 2 wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

A police officer was killed and two others were wounded while responding to a call in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said late Thursday. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, has also died. Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for a...
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
CBS News

Man shot in head at Compton Car Wash

A man was shot in the head at the Compton Car Wash Saturday evening. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at about 6:40 p.m. at North Branfield and Rosecrans Avenues. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2nd suspect arrested in fatal Gwinnett neighborhood shooting

Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect in a February shooting that left a 21-year-old dead, officials announced Monday. Police were called to the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road around 3 p.m. Feb. 27 and found Dakota Mcgee with a gunshot wound, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. He died at a hospital a short time later.
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Friday morning shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Mississippi Department of Corrections arrested a suspect from a morning shooting in the Hub City. Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a home on South Chancellor without incident, in connection to...
CBS News

At least 3 dead after shooting, dramatic police chase on beach in Acapulco, Mexico

At least three people were killed in a shooting and a subsequent chase by police officers Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. The prosecutor's office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant. Police then chased the attackers down the beach as they were "escaping towards the sea," officials said.
