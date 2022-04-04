One suspect arrested in Sacramento's deadliest shooting

A police officer was killed and two others were wounded while responding to a call in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said late Thursday. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, has also died. Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for a...
The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
An American mother of four was killed and her younger sister was wounded during a mass shooting in Mexico Sunday night, her family told CBS Chicago. The woman, 36-year-old Melissa Silva, and her sister had traveled to Mexico to visit family, when gunmen burst into a gathering, killing 20 people. Her sister was shot - but survived.
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
2 Bay Area Men Shocked, Relieved After Man They Met on Vacation Is Arrested for Murder. Two California men are both shocked and relieved after a young man they met while on vacation in Honolulu was arrested in a brutal murder. Ronald Wu and Mohammad Daudie’s recent vacation in Hawaii...
Frederick Newhall Woods, one of the three men who hijacked a school bus and kidnapped 26 children in Chowchilla, California in 1976, was recommended for parole on Friday. The recommendation came during Woods' 18th attempt to earn parole for what has been called the largest kidnapping in U.S. history, after he had been rejected 17 times.
A woman and her daughter from Hemet in Southern California were violently arrested in front of their home in March 2021. Mariah Hereford and her mother Monet Hereford have video footage of the encounter of Hemet Gang Enforcement officers’ brutal handling and arrest of the women, as well as Mariah’s fiancé, Ryan Gadison.
A man was shot in the head at the Compton Car Wash Saturday evening. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at about 6:40 p.m. at North Branfield and Rosecrans Avenues. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
After a turbulent Oscars, Chris Rock returned to the stage with sold-out shows in Boston. At Rock's first show at the Wilbur Theater on Wednesday, a man was arrested for assaulting two staff members, according to CBS Boston. Kaleb Herd, 26, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was arraigned Thursday on charges of...
Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect in a February shooting that left a 21-year-old dead, officials announced Monday. Police were called to the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road around 3 p.m. Feb. 27 and found Dakota Mcgee with a gunshot wound, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. He died at a hospital a short time later.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Mississippi Department of Corrections arrested a suspect from a morning shooting in the Hub City. Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a home on South Chancellor without incident, in connection to...
At least three people were killed in a shooting and a subsequent chase by police officers Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. The prosecutor's office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant. Police then chased the attackers down the beach as they were "escaping towards the sea," officials said.
