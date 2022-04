Roman Reigns exited WrestleMania 38 unifying the WWE and Universal championships, but also may have suffered an injury in the process. The main event of WrestleMania Night 2 on Sunday featured Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing off against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Head of the Table won a hard-fought victory with a Spear against Lesnar, but the win seemingly came out of nowhere. The reason for the somewhat quick ending is coming into the light, with footage showing what looks to be a shoulder injury for Reigns. There is speculation that this led to WWE deciding to call his match against Lesnar early.

