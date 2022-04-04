ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Dartmouth College to return Samson Occom papers to tribe

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ezIYkTS00

Dartmouth College will return the papers of Samson Occom to a Mohegan cultural center in Connecticut where Occom was a minister and a member of the Mohegan Tribe, the college's President Philip Hanlon said.

Occom had traveled to Europe to fundraise money for the preacher Eleazar Wheelock’s school for Native students. But when Occum returned home in 1763, he found that Wheelock had appropriated the thousands of dollars he collected for a college for white settlers, which years later would become Dartmouth, The Lebanon Valley News reported Sunday.

Sarah Harris, a Dartmouth alum and the vice chairperson of the Mohegan Tribal Council, said “with the return of his papers, Occom is coming back to our homelands and our people.”

Occom's papers, written in five languages including Mohegan, will be incorporated in the tribe's Mohegan Language Project which will be used to revive the language in the community, Harris said.

The documents' return is a part of efforts by the college’s Native American Visiting Committee that proposed to Hanlon it give back the documents last year.

There will be a repatriation ceremony at the Mohegan Church in Uncasville, Connecticut, on April 27, the newspaper reported.

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Dartmouth College dropping indoor mask requirement Wednesday

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth college is dropping its indoor mask requirements in most places on campus starting Wednesday. The Ivy League school says after a very high level of compliance with COVID-19 procedures it’s time to make changes for the spring term. With the exception of a short...
COLLEGES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Free College Week returns to Washtenaw Community College in April

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – What used to be one day of exploration at Washtenaw Community College has turned into a week-long educational event. Between April 4-8, Ann Arbor community members can sign up for more than 60 free classes during Free College Week. Educators at the Tree Town college...
ANN ARBOR, MI
B98.5

Is This $2.5 Million Mansion Really In Mexico, Maine?

Like a lot of people I know, I am obsessed with keeping an eye on Maine, New Hampshire, & Massachusetts' real estate market. Given the way the market has really exploded over the last few years, I am now paying even more attention to real estate sites like Sotheby's and Realtor.com.
MEXICO, ME
ABC News

ABC News

601K+
Followers
146K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy