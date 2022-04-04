ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston woman robbed by armed suspect after arriving home

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago

Comments / 1

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Police looking for 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls shot in Tyler

Police are looking for a 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls were shot and injured Saturday in Tyler. Officers have multiple arrest warrants for Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, who was identified as the shooter, according to a statement released Sunday by Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Hyundai
WIS-TV

Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is fighting for her life after a vicious dog attack on Monday. Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. Her family said she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KWTX

Drive-by shooting in Waco leaves two wounded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Sanger and Melrose that left two people wounded at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. “The shooting appears to be a drive-by style shooting,” a police spokesperson said. “At this time, there are two individuals with gun...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Man in custody after two women shot and killed in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police arrested a man after two women were shot and killed in the 900 block of Wooded Acres Dr. Monday night. Waco Police responded to the area just before 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two women with fatal gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were...
WACO, TX
WJTV 12

Woman dies after arriving at Jackson hospital with gunshot wounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday, March 15. According to police, officers responded to Merit Health Hospital. They said the woman, who was dropped off at the hospital, had been shot multiple times in her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. […]
JACKSON, MS
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy