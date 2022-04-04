LVMPD searches for suspect who robbed northwest business

On Friday around 4:05 a.m., a robbery occurred at a business near the 6600 block of W. Cheyenne Avenue and N. Torrey Pines Drive according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect was said to have entered the business, pulled a knife and demanded money from the victim.

The press release says the suspect is described as an unknown race male, 20-30 years old and heavy build 6'0 - 6'2 tall. He was wearing a gray Seattle Seahawks hat, gray bandana, gray shirt, dark gray/black shorts, and sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702)-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com . Tips directly leading to an arrest or indictment processed through Cime Stoppers may result in cash reward.