New Orleans teen charged with murder in 4 killings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans teen is charged with killing four people, including two men and a woman who were found shot to death in an apartment last month, authorities said Monday.

Tyrone Steele, 18, was charged with murder in the triple killing in the Gentilly area on March 21 and another shooting in which the victim was found dead in a canal a week later, news outlets reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Steele had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Amya Cornin, 21; Nehemiah Jones, 24; and Darrin Williams, 27; were shot to death in an apartment, police said, and Shane Brown, 20, was found shot dead in a canal on March 26.

Investigators didn’t release any possible motive in the slayings.

Steele was also booked on a charge of aggravated criminal damage in a shooting that occurred in February, authorities said, and he was previously arrested in a May 2020 killing in which a grand jury later declined to issue an indictment.