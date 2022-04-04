ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans teen charged with murder in 4 killings

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans teen is charged with killing four people, including two men and a woman who were found shot to death in an apartment last month, authorities said Monday.

Tyrone Steele, 18, was charged with murder in the triple killing in the Gentilly area on March 21 and another shooting in which the victim was found dead in a canal a week later, news outlets reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Steele had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Amya Cornin, 21; Nehemiah Jones, 24; and Darrin Williams, 27; were shot to death in an apartment, police said, and Shane Brown, 20, was found shot dead in a canal on March 26.

Investigators didn’t release any possible motive in the slayings.

Steele was also booked on a charge of aggravated criminal damage in a shooting that occurred in February, authorities said, and he was previously arrested in a May 2020 killing in which a grand jury later declined to issue an indictment.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

838K+

Followers

412K+

Posts

380M+

Views

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Brother Suspects In Sacramento Mass Shooting With Lengthy Criminal History; 3rd Suspect Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Sacramento man, currently being treated for severe wounds suffered in Sunday’s mass shooting, has been detained as a suspect and remains under police guard in his hospital room, authorities announced Tuesday. Investigators said Smiley Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, who was arrested as a suspect on Monday. “Smiley Martin was located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” police said in a news release. “Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
95.3 MNC

Teen charged with killing Grace Ross pleads not guilty

The teenage boy charged with killing Grace Ross, 6, in New Carlisle was arraigned in court on Tuesday, March 15. Anthony Hutchens, 15, pleaded not guilty to murder and child molesting. Ross’s body was found in a wooded area last March. At the time, Hutchens told investigators a shadowy...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Ap
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested in New Orleans on child molesting charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man wanted on child molesting charges was arrested in New Orleans Monday morning, in a stolen vehicle, according to police. Fort Wayne Police said 45-year-old Christopher L. Suttle was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he was apprehended in New Orleans Monday morning.
FORT WAYNE, IN
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Family wants answers after Dallas woman’s body left outside overnight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Billy Green spent the night of New Year’s Eve sitting in the rain watching over his sister Murlene’s body. Murlene Green (credit: CBS 11 News) “I had to do what I had to do,” he explained. Murlene’s son, Damon, found her at home at 8 o’clock that evening. “I can’t tell if she’s breathing or not,” he told 911. “No, she’s not. Oh my God.” Paramedics with Dallas Fire Rescue tried to resuscitate her, but couldn’t. Dallas police investigated, but found no sign of foul play. When they all left, a neighbor’s pictures show Murlene’s body was left behind, lying on...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

EBRSO: Father Arrested After Child Shot Himself In The Head

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested the father of a three-year-old that authorities say accidentally shot himself. Officials say 26-year-old Deetroy Watkins told investigators one of his friends left a gun on his couch, and he made no effort afterwards to hide the gun from the child. The three-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
motor1.com

Watch this crazy Tesla Model 3 road rage attack and chase

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWL

Three shot and killed inside New Orleans apartment

NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot and killed inside of a New Orleans apartment complex in the St. Bernard area of New Orleans early Monday. The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the 4100 block of Encampment Street. Three victims were found at the scene, two men and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy