Boise, ID

Milky rain? Nope, but cars in the Treasure Valley will be especially dirty Monday

By CBS2 News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If your vehicle is parked outside Monday afternoon, there's a good chance it might be especially dirty. And it's not your normal dried rain spots after a typical...

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
Another storm brings widespread rain and snow Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather returns this weekend. A potent storm will move into New Mexico beginning late Sunday night and bring widespread rain and snow chances through Monday. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures have returned to New Mexico Friday afternoon. This warming trend will continue through the...
78 Earthquakes in Last 24 Hours at Yellowstone, But Don’t Worry

There is a major earthquake swarm underway under Yellowstone National Park with at least 78 quakes in the last day, but it's really not a reason for major concern. I saw some YouTube channels making a big deal out of this, but I believe that's being unnecessarily sensational. It is true that this is a major swarm as you can see on the USGS map.
Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
A beast lurks in Utah Lake. State wildlife officials want it dead.

Sometime around 2010, a ferocious beast appeared in Utah Lake. Growing more than four feet in length, northern pike lurk near the bottom of the shallow lake’s murky waters, motionlessly waiting to dine on some hapless fish swimming past. Pike, with their mouthful of teeth, are revered as a sport fish for their fight, but the fast-growing predatory fish don’t belong in Utah Lake.
WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
Idaho Reacts to the Death of KTVB’s Larry Gebert

Idaho continues to mourn the death of KTVB's Larry Gebert. The popular meteorologist who never turned down an offer to help a local charity died Friday from complications following a heart attack. Larry Gebert Remembered. A look at the life and career of KTVB's Larry Gebert. Several folks from all...
