Reports: Yankees acquire RHP David McKay from Rays

 2 days ago

The New York Yankees acquired right-hander David McKay from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, according to multiple reports.

McKay, 27, will be added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster. The Rays will receive cash considerations in return, MLB.com reported.

The Florida Atlantic product never appeared in a big-league game with the Rays. He has pitched in 26 games, all in relief, with the Seattle Mariners (2019) and Detroit Tigers (2019-20).

In his career, McKay is 0-0 with a 6.08 ERA. He has walked 18 and struck out 34 in 26 2/3 innings.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

