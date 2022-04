WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Weatherford woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her neighbor Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. April 2 in the 100 block of Hyde Away Lane, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. Officials said the victim — whose identity has not been released — reported he and his neighbor, 57-year-old Angela Ruth Harvey-Peters, were talking when he told her he was going home and she pointed a revolver at him and told him he wasn’t leaving. Angela Ruth Harvey-Peters (Source: Parker County Sheriff’s Office) The victim then reported he pushed the gun away from...

WEATHERFORD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO