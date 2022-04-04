ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Appeals courts asked to step in on NC offenders’ voting case

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawyers representing competing sides in a legal debate over when felony offenders in North Carolina should be able to vote again after punishments are meted out are asking appeals courts to step in.

Last week, a panel of trial judges struck down a nearly 50-year-old state law that prevents someone convicted of a felony from having voting rights restored while they are still on probation, parole or post-release supervision.

The restriction violates the state constitution in large part because it discriminates against Black residents, the trial-judge panel declared. The ruling could affect tens of thousands of people previously convicted of felonies who are prohibited from voting even after serving active prison or jail time. It’s possible they could begin voting in the May 17 primary.

Republican legislative leaders are defending the law’s constitutionality, saying it applies to everyone equally. Through their attorneys, the lawmakers asked the Court of Appeals to block enforcement of last week’s ruling, which otherwise allows these ex-offenders to successfully register to vote, while that ruling is challenged. This motion was filed Friday, shortly after the trial judge panel refused to stop enforcement of the ruling on its own during the appeal process.

On Monday, attorneys representing ex-offenders and civil rights groups who sued over the law in 2019 instead asked the state Supreme Court to take over the case before the Court of Appeals can intervene. “Exceptionally urgent questions” are contained within the case, the plaintiffs said, and a ruling by the Court of Appeals to delay the trial judges’ ruling will lead to confusion so close to the primary.

“Individuals impacted by the judgment have already begun attempting to register to vote,” lawyer Daryl Atkinson wrote on behalf of the plaintiffs.

But the trial judges’ decision, issued on the same day that voters could begin requesting mail-in absentee ballots for the primary, is what is causing the confusion, the GOP lawmakers said in their motion.

“All eligible voters stand to have their vote diluted by felons who are still ineligible to vote under the North Carolina Constitution,” Nicole Moss wrote for the legislators.

More than 56,000 people in North Carolina were prevented from registering under the challenged law, according to evidence cited in a four-day trial that led to the March 28 ruling. There’s no timetable on when the appeals courts could rule on the competing motions.

For now, the State Board of Elections told county election boards to mark the voter registration applications of felony offenders on probation, parole or post-release supervision that they receive as “incomplete” rather than register them. The board’s top attorney last week cited the anticipated appeal and an “apparently conflicting” state Supreme Court order last September involving the same lawsuit.

Late last week, Atkinson accused the State Board of Elections of “openly violating” the trial judges’ order by refusing to register the applicants. But the board has “acted in good faith at all times” and has not rejected these pending applications, state government attorney Mary Carla Babb wrote in response.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appeals Courts#Voting Rights#Voter Registration#Attorneys#Ap#Republican#The Court Of Appeals#The State Supreme Court
NBC News

The Supreme Court has a Clarence Thomas (and Ginni Thomas) problem

Many Americans have grown increasingly numb from a seemingly endless stream of dispiriting stories highlighting our political leaders’ fading commitment to democracy. However, if anything has the potential to awaken us from our stupor of exhaustion, it must be the recent news that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, attended the Jan. 6 populist rally at the Ellipse in Washington, which preceded that day's Capitol riot. Not to diminish voters’ very legitimate concerns about America’s elected officials, but politicians and political movements come and go. Without trust in the courts, American democracy does not stand a chance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Justice Kavanaugh Is Not Going To Lay A Hand On Employment Division v. Smith

On Thursday, the Supreme Court decided Ramirez v. Collier. Ramirez, a capital defendant, was scheduled for execution. But Texas did not allow Ramirez's pastor to lay hands on him, and engage in audible prayer, during the execution. On appeal to the Supreme Court, Ramirez argued that Texas's policy violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, or RLUIPA (one of my favorite acronyms). The defendant did not preserve arguments based on the Free Exercise Clause. (The Becket Fund sought to participate in oral argument to address First Amendment arguments.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vox

The Supreme Court’s latest religion opinion should reassure liberals

On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in Ramirez v. Collier, which involved a death row inmate who sought to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution. Though there are some procedural complexities to the decision, eight justices sided with John Ramirez, the inmate. Only Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

839K+
Followers
412K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy