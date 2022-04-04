SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Two Salinas businesses received fines during a minor decoy operation.

A grant was given to fund the operation and 13 businesses were tested and all but two were successful.

An employee at Applebee's on Davis Road and an employee at the Bankers Casino on Monterey Street were cited for selling alcoholic beverages to minors.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control will follow up with the business's licenses.

The post Two Salinas businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors appeared first on KION546 .