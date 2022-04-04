ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

UNC vs. Kansas: The history behind the Tar Heels-Jayhawks matchup

By PJ Green
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27s2Bs_0ezIX3pn00

NEW ORLEANS — The men’s basketball programs of North Carolina and Kansas are set to face off for the 2022 national championship and the roots intertwined between these schools run back for decades.

This will be the fifth matchup between the schools in a Final Four/title game setting, the most of all Final Four team matchups.

Blue blood battle: Kansas, North Carolina ready for NCAA title game

It all started in 1957, when 32-0 UNC beat a Wilt Chamberlain-led Kansas team 57-56 in the Final Four’s only three-overtime game.

More than 30 years later in 1991, KU defeated a Hubert Davis (Carolina’s current HC)-led UNC team en route to a national championship loss to Duke. Two years later, Carolina got their revenge in the Superdome (where the current Final Four is being held) and went on to beat Michigan’s Fab Five for a national title.

Lastly, in 2008 the Jayhawks handily beat the Tar Heels 84-66 as they went on to win the national championship in overtime over Derrick Rose and Memphis.

But the history goes back deeper than tournament games.

Dean Smith, UNC’s longtime head coach for those ’91 and ’93 teams, is from Emporia, Kansas, played at Kansas from 1949-53, and was an assistant for two years after that. Smith won a title at KU in 1952 as a player as well as winning two national titles at Carolina.

Larry Brown, KU’s head coach from 1983 to 1988 who led the Danny and the Miracles championship team of ’88, played for Smith at UNC from 1960 to 1963.

MO Governor says they will compete to keep Chiefs

Longtime Kansas and UNC head coach Roy Williams was on Smith’s staff from 1978 to 88 before becoming the head coach at Kansas after Browm from 1988 to 2003.

Matt Doherty, UNC’s head coach from 2000 to 2003, was an assistant on Williams’ staff at KU from 1992 to 1999.

All of that to say, the history between these two programs runs deep and 2022’s national championship will only add to the legacy between these programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Remy Martin changes mindset, embraces unexpected role

NEW ORLEANS (KSNT)- Remy Martin committed to transfer to Kansas in May. He was named preseason Big 12 Player of the Year in October. It goes without saying that Martin, and the Kansas fan base, expected him to be in the starting lineup. However, after battling injuries throughout the regular season the starting five was […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
State
North Carolina State
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
KSNT News

Jayhawks win fourth National Championship

NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball is, once again, on the top of college basketball. The Jayhawks beat the University of North Carolina, 72-69, in Monday’s NCAA National Championship. KU jumped to a 7-0 lead. The Final Four game against Villanova proved the Jayhawks performs well when they set the tone. However, UNC found […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Dean Smith
KSNT News

Topeka stores prepare to sell KU championship gear

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With only one victory standing in the way of calling themselves NCAA Champions, you may be wondering where and when to pick up your Jayhawk gear if they do bring home the title. The manager of Academy Sports and Outdoors in Topeka said while they couldn’t show the new merchandise quite yet, […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Tar Heels Jayhawks
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell, NBA stars react to Jayhawks’ epic comeback vs. Tar Heels for NCAA title

The Kansas Jayhawks are the national champions. It wasn’t an easy road, though, and they had to pull off an incredible second half comeback to take down a feisty North Carolina Tar Heels squad led by first year head coach Hubert Davis. Naturally, the NBA world was tuned in throughout the showdown, with the likes of Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell and more expressing their excitement and disbelief over the frantic finish.
NBA
FOX Sports

Men's NCAA championship: Jayhawks played for more than themselves

NEW ORLEANS — Devon Dotson entered the Kansas locker room late Monday night wearing a championship hat. It was Bill Self’s hat. Self gave it to Dotson after the Jayhawks completed the biggest comeback in title game history, from down 15 at halftime, to beat North Carolina 72-69 and claim the national championship.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox 32 Chicago

Kansas tops North Carolina 72-69 to win national title

Kansas pulled off the biggest comeback in national championship history Monday night, getting a big game from David McCormack, crucial shots from Remy Martin and surviving a tying 3-pointer by North Carolina’s Caleb Love that missed everything at the buzzer for a 72-69 victory in the Superdome. The senior-laden...
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
KSNT News

2 truck drivers killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two semi tractor-trailers crashed at a Butler County intersection Monday morning, killing both drivers. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on April 4, at Southwest 150th and Santa Fe Lake Road, also known as Salter Road. Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a truck pulling an empty flatbed was […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Off-duty Topeka police officer arrested, faces battery charge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An off-duty Topeka police officer has been arrested and is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with no bond. Jordan Daniel Sterbenz, 32, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Department of Corrections at 5:15 a.m. April 4. According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections Sterbenz is […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

12 year old killed in crash identified by sheriff’s office

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 12-year-old Olathe boy who was killed in a weekend crash in the 8300 block of SE Ratner Road on Sunday, April 3. Landon S. Turner, 12, was killed Sunday when the 2004 Acura he was a passenger in lost control, entered the ditch, and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy