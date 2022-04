A Youngstown man has been arrested nearly one month after he allegedly got behind the wheel of his truck and hit a mechanic. Lamar Adams, 41, reportedly went to Precision Automotive and Custom in Girard on February 22 to pick up his Ford F-250 after getting work done to the vehicle. A witness told Girard police that Adams was discussing the total cost of the work he had done with a mechanic. The witness said that Adams was told he could not take the truck off of Precision's property until he paid.

