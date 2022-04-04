Baltimore man pleads guilty to taking a person to engage in prostitution, drug charges

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty to taking a person to engage in prostitution.

Adolph Scott, 37, was also charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

According to court documents, in his guilty plea, from approximately early 2020 to February 3, 2021, Scott traveled with females from North Carolina to Maryland to engage in commercial sex acts.

As part of his guilty plea Scott agreed that he coerced, threatened, and forced a female to engage in commercial sex acts for his own benefit.

Throughout the trafficking of a female, she was required to give all commercial sex proceeds that she earned to Scott, according to documents.

Officials say Scott overcharged a female for the drugs that he bought for her, therefore gaining a profit.

Scott was aware that she and the accompanying females were highly dependent on heroin and cocaine.

As stated in his plea agreement, on February 2, 2021, law enforcement received a report regarding possible human trafficking at an Elkridge, Maryland hotel.

As a result of the report, undercover police surveilled the hotel and responded to a commercial sex advertisement at the motel.

Documents show that an undercover agent was solicited for sex by a female in a hotel room and officers saw Scott exit the same hotel room as the soliciting female, officers placed Scott under arrest.

After searching Scott, officers found two cell phones, $428 in cash and distribution amounts of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

One of the phones was found to be the phone initially used to communicate with undercover detectives in response to the commercial sex advertisement.

Additionally, the phone contained text message conversations regarding drug distribution and commercial sex dates at the motel.

A federal search warrant was also obtained to search the contents of Scott’s storage locker in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Within the unit, investigators located condoms, lubricant, heroin needles, and documents belonging to Scott, the victim and the other females.

Scott faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for transporting an individual to engage in prostitution and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.