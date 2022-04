PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After allegedly invading a woman’s home, injuring her, and later setting her van on fire, William Drummond has been indicted. The Peoria man is facing one count of home invasion and one count of domestic battery from an incident in October 2021. He is also facing one count of arson that took place in late January.

PEORIA, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO