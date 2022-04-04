Monday, April 4th, 2022, Good Evening!

An upper-level disturbance moving through the region early this evening will generate a few passing snow showers or areas of flurries through sunset. A quick coating to 1 inch of snow is possible in some areas. Most of the Susquehanna Valley will just see passing clouds. Temperatures fall to the upper 20s after sunset.
Think you’ve seen and heard it all? For some “Good Morning” Monday car-related humor, here’s your chance to smile this morning with a “Just Rolled In” mix of car repairs gone wrong, attempts at causing someone to die on the road, discovered tracking devices, DIY foibles that are real head scratchers, and of course the occasional pigsty (literally) in a car customer.
Comments / 0