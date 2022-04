FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The possibility of an automated people mover in Broward County is getting some traction. The county’s mayor is hoping to get Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on par with other major airports in the state and pave the way for more ways to connect to other local transportation. “This will be Broward’s chance to catch up,” says Broward County Mayor Michael Udine A map provided with CBS4 News shows the possible future route of an automated people mover at FLL not only at the terminals, but a planned intermodal stop just east of the terminals. Udine says it would create a...

