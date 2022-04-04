Richard Irvin’s campaign acknowledges mailer blasting rival violated election code, blames the printer

Richard Irvin, Republican candidate for governor, arrives at the Illinois State Board of Elections in Springfield to file his campaign petitions on March 7, 2022. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Richard Irvin’s campaign for governor is acknowledging it sent out mailers blasting Republican primary rival Darren Bailey that violated a state election code requirement by not disclosing who paid for them.

The mailers, which began appearing in mailboxes late last week, came from a post office box in Aurora, where Irvin is mayor, but failed to directly disclose that they were paid for by Irvin’s campaign as required under the election code.

A letter sent to the State Board of Elections on Sunday by Irvin’s campaign attorney, John Fogarty, acknowledged the violation and blamed it on the printer who sent the mailing. Fogarty’s letter said the placement of the postal permit used on the piece covered up the required disclosure.

Fogarty said the campaign was informing the elections board “immediately” of the violation and said that a new version of the mailer with the legally required disclosure would be sent to voters.

The mailer features a photo of Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, in between photos of President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama with the headline: “Bailey breaks with Trump.” It goes on to quote Bailey from a campaign event discussing his decision to pull a Democratic ballot in 2008, saying, “I might have voted for Biden.”

Bailey has said he voted Democratic in the 2008 primary as part of a strategy to deny Hillary Clinton the presidential nomination.

The reverse side of the mailer contends Bailey “voted Obama into office,” repeats Bailey’s line about Biden and goes on to attack his votes to raise property taxes as a member of a local school board.

“Reject Obama-Biden Republican Darren Bailey,” the mailer read.

The decision by the Irvin campaign to attack Bailey over a perceived lack of loyalty to former Republican President Donald Trump is at odds with Irvin’s efforts to avoid discussing any allegiance to Trump and the influence the former president holds over the GOP electorate.

In an interview with the Tribune two weeks after announcing his candidacy in mid-January, Irvin would not definitively say whether he voted for Trump in 2020, or if he believed the former president’s baseless assertion that the election was stolen.

Irvin contended questions about Trump were a distraction being pushed by first-term Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to avoid discussing his record as governor. But all of the Republican candidates who had announced at that time were questioned about their allegiance to the former GOP president.

Irvin cast a Democratic ballot in the 2016 and 2020 presidential primary elections, saying it was a way to vote for local conservative Democrats who could help advance his mayoral agenda.

Bailey has questioned Irvin’s Republican credentials and has touted his support for Trump.

In reaction to Irvin’s mailer, Bailey’s campaign retweeted a tweet from David Smith, executive director of the evangelical conservative Illinois Family Institute, a group opposed to abortion and same-sex marriage.

“Wow! The Richard Irvin campaign is lying like a rug in an attempt to discredit the best GOP candidate in the primary race for #Illinois governor,” Smith’s tweet said.

Under the state’s election code, a political committee that makes an expenditure for a pamphlet, circular, or radio, television and print ad that mentions the name of a candidate in the next election without that candidate’s permission “shall ensure that the name of the political committee paying for any part of the communication, including, but not limited to, its preparation and distribution, is identified clearly within the communication.”

A spokesman for the State Board of Elections said a public complaint alleging a violation of the election code would be required for the board to consider any action.

